A 5th teen has been arrested in a deadly mass shooting at a Baltimore block party

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have arrested a fifth teenager in a deadly mass shooting during an annual block party earlier this summer. Detectives believe the 15-year-old opened fire at several people. The teen’s name has not been released because he’s a minor. Details about the allegations against him aren’t available because the court records are sealed. It also isn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Officials say he will be charged with 44 counts that include attempted first-degree murder. Four other teens have already been arrested in the shooting that left two dead and 28 others injured.

