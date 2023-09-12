Women in Idaho, Tennessee and Oklahoma sue over abortion bans after being denied care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women in three states are challenging strict abortion laws that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Two state lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in Idaho and Tennessee after women were denied care despite having what they said were harrowing pregnancy complications. A woman in Oklahoma filed a federal complaint after being denied an abortion despite what she said was a dangerous and nonviable pregnancy. The Center for Reproductive Rights is representing the plaintiffs. The group filed a similar lawsuit earlier this year in Texas that was widely considered a model for the current legal action.

