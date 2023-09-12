Vatican opens up a palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins and housing its highly secretive tribunals

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has opened the doors to one of Renaissance Rome’s most spectacular palazzos in a show of transparency. The Palazzo della Cancelleria in downtown Rome is normally hidden from public view since it houses some of the Holy See’s most secretive offices: the ecclesial tribunals that decide everything from marriage annulments to plenary indulgences.The Palazzo was built in the late 1400s on the ruins of a paleo-Christian church. The head of the Vatican’s patrimony office, Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, invited television cameras into the imposing, block-long palazzo. For Galantino, Pope Francis’ call for transparency extends to the Vatican’s vast real estate holdings, which are normally closed to public view.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.