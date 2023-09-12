North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas. The launch Wednesday came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was traveling in Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, there are international concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine. Kim has been using the distraction caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine to ramp up the North’s weapons development, a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.

