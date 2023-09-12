Serial killer and former police officer Anthony Sully dies on death row at a California prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — A former California police officer turned serial killer who was on death row after being convicted of murdering six people in the 1980s has died of natural causes. Officials say 79-year-old Anthony Sully died Friday at a medical facility outside the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. Sully had been housed at that prison for decades. Sully was sentenced to death in June 1986. The victims were beaten, stabbed and shot inside an electrical supply warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sully was a Bay Area police officer from 1966 to 1974.

