Search for missing 35-year-old man in need of medication last seen near Goose Gossage Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Bureau of Investigation isued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 35-year-old man.

According to the CBI, Brandon Velasquez was last seen near Goose Gossage Park on Sept. 4, 2023. The CBI said Velasquez is believed to be homeless and needs medication.

Velasquez is described as being 6'03," 150 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and black bandana, white-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He's part of the Apache Tribe.