Police round up migrants in Serbia and report finding weapons in raid of a border area with Hungary

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police in Serbia say they rounded up hundreds of migrants and found weapons during a raid along the country’s border with Hungary. Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia travel along the land route that leads west from Turkey and through the Balkans. Serbia lies at the heart of the migration route, and its border with Hungary is the location of frequently reported clashes between groups of smugglers exploiting the hardship of people trying to reach Western Europe. Serbian police said officers found 371 migrants during a sweep on Tuesday along with three automatic riles, one semi-automatic rifle and a hand gun.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.