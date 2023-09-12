Pikes Peak Ranger District to burn piles on Sept. 12; Expect visible smoke in the area

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with the United States Forest Service for Pike & San Isabel (USFS Pike & San Isabel) are warning community members of visible smoke that may be present from Colorado Springs, the Highway 24 Corridor, Divide, and Manitou Springs.

USFS Pike & San Isabel officials stated the Pikes Peak Ranger District (PikesPeakRD) is planning to burn piles on the Rainbow Gulch RX today (Tuesday, September 12), off of the Rampart Range RD and the Forest RD 300.

Should weather and fuel allow, smoke will be visible from Colorado Springs, the Hwy 24 Corridor, Divide and Manitou Springs.