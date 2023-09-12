NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon are suing Fox Corporation over Fox News’ 2020 election coverage. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Delaware. It alleges Fox invited defamation lawsuits by amplifying former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the election. A spokesperson for Fox declined to comment. The case comes after Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.