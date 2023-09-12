NSYNC reunites at MTV Video Music Awards

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — *NSYNC, one of the leading boy bands of the 90s, reunited in full – yes, that means Justin Timberlake was there – during Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Timberlake appeared on the VMA stage to present the award for best pop to Taylor Swift, who took home the first trophy of the night for her hit 2022 song “Anti-Hero.”

Swift jumped out of her seat when they first appeared on stage, and cheered along with the boisterous crowd at the sight of all five members of the iconic boy band back together. Upon accepting her award, the group handed her a friendship bracelet along with her statuette.

The last time all five members of *NSYNC appeared on stage together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award and surprised viewers by performing “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend” with his four bandmates.

*NSYNC first burst onto the pop music scene in the late 90s, joining the boy band craze alongside 98 Degrees and the Backstreet Boys.

They released their self-titled debut album in 1998 with hit tracks including “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “I Want You Back.” Their followup album “No Strings Attached” came at the turn of the century, and it saw major success on the Billboard charts with “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.