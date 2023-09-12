New traffic pattern for South Academy roadwork

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new traffic pattern started this morning (Sept. 12), reducing the road to one lane in each direction on the bridge across Bradley Road.

El Paso County officials state that the left lane in each direction on the bridge will be closed for five months. This is part of a continuing project to widen South Academy in this area.

Crews began preparing for this wok on Monday, Sept. 11, by placing road barriers, re-striping traffic lanes and putting detours are in place.

This phase of construction work will also affect Bradley Road under the South Academy bridge.

It will be closed overnight this week (Sept. 11) for demolition work.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and be alert for workers in the construction zone.

This construction is part of the overall "Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project," or "MAMSIP," to improve traffic safety and accessibility in and around local military stations.

Several of Fort Carson's major gates will benefit from this project.

For more information visit the El Paso County website.