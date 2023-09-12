Last trial in Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments

A jury is set to hear closing arguments in Michigan in the fourth trial connected to a scheme by anti-government extremists to kidnap the governor just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court. They’re charged with having a supporting role by participating in militia-style drills and taking rides with others to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home. The Null brothers and Molitor deny committing crimes. Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months before arrests ended the scheme. Nine men have been convicted; two acquitted.

