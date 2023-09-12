Florida law restricting transgender adult care can be enforced while challenged in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law restricting health care for transgender people can still be applied to adults while it is being challenged in court. Judge Robert Hinkle previously blocked the law’s enforcement on behalf of minors. He ruled Monday that adults seeking to expand his injunction haven’t proven they would be irreparably harmed until the case is resolved. The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in May bans any transgender treatment for minors and requires transgender adults give consent to treatment in person and with a physician present. Advocates say that is a problem because much of the care is prescribed by nurse practitioners and/or through telehealth.

