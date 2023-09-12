Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended

Child poverty in the United States more than doubled and median household income declined last year when coronavirus pandemic-era government benefits expired and inflation kept rising. That’s according to poverty and income data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The official poverty rate for Black Americans dropped to its lowest level on record and income inequality declined for the first time since 2007 when looking at pre-tax income. The reports reflect the sometimes-conflicting factors last year buffeting U.S. households, which faced a robust jobs market and rising inflation. The Rev. Mary Downey operates a center for homeless people in Osceola County, Florida, and says addressing poverty should be a bipartisan issue.

