CDC panel recommends updated COVID vaccines. Shots could be ready this week
By MIKE STOBBE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writers
Americans may soon be able to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months of age and older. The agency’s director is expected to sign off on the panel’s recommendation and the vaccines could be available this week. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still hundreds of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each week. Hospitalizations have been increasing since late summer, though infections may be starting to level off, particularly in the South.