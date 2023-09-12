Bosnian police arrest 5 ex-Serb troops suspected of participating in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have arrested five people who are suspected of participating in a July 1995 genocide in Srebrenica. That’s a town where Bosnian Serb troops killed over 8,000 men and boys during the Balkan country’s interethnic war. Bosnia’s State Investigation and Protection Agency said officers also conducted searches during their operation in Republika Srpska, a Serb-run entity comprising roughly one-half of Bosnia’s territory. Bosnian news portal Klix said the people arrested on Tuesday were former Bosnian Serb army officers and soldiers who allegedly helped capture and kill around 70 men and boys and one women during the Srebrenica massacre. Most of the slaughter’s thousands of victims were Bosniaks, a majority Muslim ethnic group.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.