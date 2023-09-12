Beleaguered Armenian region in Azerbaijan accepts urgent aid shipment

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Authorities in an isolated ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan have allowed entry of a humanitarian aid shipment in a step toward easing a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan that had blocked transport to the region since late last year. The region, Nagorno-Karabakh, has suffered severe food shortages since Azerbaijan blocked the only road connecting it to Armenia. The aid that arrived on Tuesday came on a road connected to the Agdam area of Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities initially opposed using that road, fearing it was a strategy to absorb the region.

