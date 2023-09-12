12-year-old charged in death of his 13-year-old friend, police say

By Stephanie Moore

SUMTER, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 13-year-old South Carolina boy is dead and his two friends are charged in connection with his death, according to Sumter police.

Police said on Sunday a shooting was reported just after noon on Flamingo Road.

Officers said they found 13-year-old Akeem Pugh wounded next to a car parked at a home.

Pugh was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A 12-year-old, who was with him, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old is charged with accessory before the fact.

Their names are not being released because of their ages.

Both are being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

