12-year-old charged in death of his 13-year-old friend, police say
By Stephanie Moore
Click here for updates on this story
SUMTER, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 13-year-old South Carolina boy is dead and his two friends are charged in connection with his death, according to Sumter police.
Police said on Sunday a shooting was reported just after noon on Flamingo Road.
Officers said they found 13-year-old Akeem Pugh wounded next to a car parked at a home.
Pugh was taken to the hospital, where he died.
A 12-year-old, who was with him, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old is charged with accessory before the fact.
Their names are not being released because of their ages.
Both are being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.