Wisconsin wolf hunters face tighter regulations under new permanent rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wolf hunters in Wisconsin would have to register kills faster and have less time to train their dogs under new regulations being finalized by state wildlife officials. The rules would require hunters to register kills within eight hours rather than 24. They also would be allowed to train their dogs only during wolf season. The state Department of Natural Resources has been relying on emergency rules to govern wolf hunting since then-Gov. Scott Walker created a wolf season in 2012. DNR officials plan to bring permanent rules to their board in October.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.