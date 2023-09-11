UEFA hosts women soccer stars for expert advice. Then it thanks ousted Luis Rubiales for his service

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European soccer body UEFA has hosted a storied group of women players and coaches for a conference to help shape a brighter future for their game. It was held one day after Spanish official Luis Rubiales resigned from his leadership jobs on Sunday including as a UEFA vice president. And when the event was over UEFA thanked the now-former vice president “for his many years of service.” It was UEFA’s first major public statement since Rubiales’ conduct at the Women’s World Cup final three weeks ago that is now under criminal investigation in Spain. Rubiales denies any wrongdoing.

