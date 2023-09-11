The New York ethics commission that pursued former Governor Cuomo is unconstitutional, a judge says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a commission created last year to enforce ethics rules for New York state’s employees and elected officials is unconstitutional because it is too independent. The ruling Monday came in a lawsuit filed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has been fighting an attempt by the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government to force him to forfeit $5 million he got for writing a book about his administration’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Marcelle ruled that the commission’s independence makes it a problem under the state constitution.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.