Sweden: Norwegian man guilty of storing dead partner’s body in a freezer to cash in her pension

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced a 57-year-old Norwegian man for fraud and falsifying records for putting his dead partner in a freezer and cashing in her pension. He was given a 3.5-year prison term. A district court said Monday that the man, who was not named, had stored the body in the freezer which he also used to store food. Investigators found he woman’s body in the freezer in March following a tip. The court said he kept quiet about the death in order to get her pension from neighboring Norway. The two lived west of Stockholm.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.