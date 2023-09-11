‘Stop Cop City’ petition campaign in limbo as Atlanta officials refuse to process signatures

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials from the City of Atlanta have refused to verify tens of thousands of signatures submitted by activists who have been trying for two years to stop the construction of a police and firefighter training center. The refusal by the city clerk’s office Monday was the latest setback for organizers, who accuse officials of trying to illegitimately push forward a project that they derisively call “Cop City.” City officials say they’re waiting for an appeals court to rule on the validity of the time extension a previous judge gave the activists to collect signatures.

