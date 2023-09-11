Sentencing delayed for a New Hampshire man convicted of running an unlicensed bitcoin business
By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has heard from multiple women who say they were victimized by a New Hampshire man’s unlicensed bitcoin exchange business. However, a sentencing hearing in the case has been postponed to evaluate whether restitution is appropriate. Prosecutors say Freeman created a business that catered to fraudsters who targeted elderly women with romance scams. He was scheduled to be sentenced Monday but the hearing has been delayed until next month. The judge says this allows Freeman’s attorneys a chance to object to the prosecution’s push to make restitution part of the sentence. Freeman is a libertarian activist and radio show host.