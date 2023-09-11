Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

MODIIN, Israel (AP) — Scores of Israeli protesters have flooded the streets outside the home of Israel’s justice minister, the architect of the country’s divisive judicial overhaul, a day before a pivotal Supreme Court hearing on the legality of the changes. Israeli police on Monday arrested six people in the central town of Modiin on charges of disrupting public order and blocking roads as they protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to weaken the courts. All 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices will appear on the bench — for the first time ever — on Tuesday to hear an appeal against the first part of a judicial overhaul that the government pushed through the parliament in July.

