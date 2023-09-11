Outrage intensifies over New Mexico governor’s temporary gun ban as sheriff vows not to enforce it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’d welcome a fight after announcing an emergency order to suspend the right to publicly carry guns around Albuquerque. That’s what she’s getting. Since the Democrat issued the 30-day public health order Friday, a furor has rained down from gun owners, GOP lawmakers and civil rights advocates. The sheriff for the county that includes Albuquerque vowed Monday not to enforce the order. A gun rights group asked a federal court to block it from taking effect. Meanwhile, anti-gun groups applauded the measure, which bans open and concealed carry in most public places in and around Albuquerque.

