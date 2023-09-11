New poll shows residents oppose tax dollars to pay for Brewers stadium improvements

By Matt Smith

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A new poll by Public Policy Polling shows 56% of Milwaukee County residents oppose using tax dollars to pay for improvements for the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The poll was commissioned by the nonprofit Milwaukee Works and exclusively released Sunday morning on ‘UPFRONT.’ Public Policy Polling is a Democratic polling firm.

When asked if residents would be more likely to support paying for improvements if it meant the Brewers would leave Milwaukee, 29% said they would be more supportive, 48% were not more likely to support the plan and 26% were unsure.

“In 2023 it’s very hard to get a consensus on any policy issue,” said Dan Adams, the director of Milwaukee Works and a local defense attorney. “Everything usually breaks down GOP versus Dems, and this poll shows there is a consensus on the issue of a stadium subsidy, and the taxpayers are saying loud and clear we don’t want to pay for this.”

The poll, though, did find Milwaukee County residents would be more likely to support a subsidy if the tax money came from the statewide as opposed to just Milwaukee County with 59% saying they would be more likely to support a plan, 29% said it wouldn’t make a difference.

“The voters are saying we don’t want any subsidy, but if we are going to do a subsidy, it should come from the state coffers, not from Milwaukee County only,” Adams said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.