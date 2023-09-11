Mexico’s former foreign minister threatens to leave party over candidate selection process

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says that he will wait to see how the ruling party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador handles his call to nullify its recently completed presidential candidate selection process, but warned that if not satisfied he will leave the party. Ebrard said Monday that offers to be a senator or holding a position within a potential administration of his rival Claudia Sheinbaum are not his objective. Last week, the party announced that Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor, had won five internal party polls.

