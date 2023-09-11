Judges refuse to pause order for Alabama to draw new congressional districts while state appeals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A three-judge panel has refused to pause an order to draw new congressional districts in Alabama while the state pursues another round of appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. The judges on Monday rejected Alabama’s request to stay the ruling, which found the state diluted the voting strength of Black residents and ordered a special master to draw new lines. Alabama is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to put the order on hold. The judges, in rejecting Alabama’s request for a stay, said state voters should not have to endure another congressional election under an “unlawful map.”

