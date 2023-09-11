France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, satellite technology during Macron’s visit to Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signature of a deal to facilitate loans to Bangladesh aimed at infrastructure development, as well as a letter of intent to provide the South Asian country with an earth observation satellite system. This came on Monday during Macron’s two-day visit to Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, where he met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries. Hasina said in a joint press conference after her bilateral meeting with Macron that this “move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace.” France is Bangladesh’s fifth-largest trading partner in the fields of engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.

