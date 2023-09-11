Skip to Content
AP National News

Escaped prisoner may have used bedsheets to strap himself to a truck, UK prosecutor says

By
Published 5:15 AM

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say a former British soldier who escaped from prison may have snuck out by using bedsheets to strap himself to the bottom of a food delivery truck. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife was arrested while he was cycling on a canal towpath in west London on Saturday after a four-day manhunt. Khalife escaped Wednesday from Wandsworth Prison, where he had been awaiting trial on charges of terrorism and trying to spy for an enemy state. The ex-soldier appeared in court for a brief hearing Monday. He was remanded in custody. Prosecutor Thomas Williams said Khalife, who held a job in the prison’s kitchen, allegedly escaped by strapping himself to a catering truck.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content