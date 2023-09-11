Colorado Springs City Council meeting moved due to power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be relocated, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says that the meeting will now be held in the Colorado Springs Blue River Boardroom which is located on the 5th floor of the Plaza of the Rockies Building.

The meeting is set to start at 10 a.m and can be attended in person.

The city says that the meeting is being moved due to a power outage that is affecting city hall. That outage is also impacting how the meeting is broadcast. The meeting is expected to be streamed through Facebook but, will be unavailable through SpringsTV and Comcast. After the meeting concludes it will be posted to the City Council's website.

According to the city, City Hall will be closed to the public until power is restored.