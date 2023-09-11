California lawmakers approve the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure rules for big business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved legislation requiring major companies to disclose a sweeping range of greenhouse gas emissions. The bill would make companies making more than $1 billion annually report their direct and indirect emissions. That includes emissions from activities like business travel and waste disposal. The proposed mandate would be the widest in scope of its kind in the country. The federal government is also considering emissions disclosure rules for public companies. Proponents of the California bill say it will offer transparency and encourage companies to evaluate how they can cut emissions. Groups that oppose it worry it will be too burdensome and expensive for companies.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

