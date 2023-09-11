Biden highlights business deals and pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden has closed a visit to Vietnam by calling on the two countries to improve their collaboration. Biden met Monday in Hanoi with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders. Both sides spotlighted new deals and partnerships between the U.S. and Vietnam. Biden also paid his respects at a memorial to his friend and former colleague John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Biden will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska before he returns to the White House late Monday.

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.