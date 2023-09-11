Biden highlights business deals and pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit
By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Joe Biden has closed a visit to Vietnam by calling on the two countries to improve their collaboration. Biden met Monday in Hanoi with Vietnamese government officials and business leaders. Both sides spotlighted new deals and partnerships between the U.S. and Vietnam. Biden also paid his respects at a memorial to his friend and former colleague John McCain. The late U.S. senator from Arizona was held for more than five years as a prisoner during the Vietnam War. Biden will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in Alaska before he returns to the White House late Monday.