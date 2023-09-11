Alternative Transportation Option tax credit designed to help Colorado businesses to ‘go green’

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - After some issues, Colorado's new initiative to get companies to "Go Green" is back on track.

The Alternative Transportation Options tax credit allows businesses with three or more employees to get money back after making environmentally friendly investments in transportation.

Participating businesses can get up to $1,000 in tax credits per employee. State leaders say tax credits for Uber, train rides, and bikes are just one way to promote eco-friendly behaviors.

