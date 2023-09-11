5 things to know for Sept. 11: 9/11, Morocco earthquake, Manhunt, Auto strike, US Open

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee is fluctuating in intensity over the Atlantic and its effects may soon be felt at beaches up and down the East Coast. The storm’s pressure will weaken in the coming days, meteorologists say, but some states could still experience coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents.

1. 9/11

On this day 22 years ago, four planes hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania — killing nearly 3,000 people in a matter of hours. Many people will pause today to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and reflect on the permanent emotional toll the tragedy inflicted on the nation. A total of 2,753 people were reported missing in lower Manhattan after the attacks on the World Trade Center. To this day, 40% of the victims, or about 1,100 people thought to have died in the disaster, remain unidentified. New York City officials last week identified two new victims through DNA testing, and the work is ongoing to identify others as their loved ones continue to grieve.

2. Morocco earthquake

Rescuers in Morocco are searching for survivors from Friday’s devastating earthquake, which left more than 2,100 people dead. The epicenter of the 6.8-magnitude quake left remote villages in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains completely in ruins. Eyewitnesses in the region say entire towns have been destroyed, with almost all the homes in an area of the village of Asni damaged. In Marrakech, the nearest major city, many residents spent a second night sleeping on the streets Sunday, too afraid to return to their homes. Historic sites in the popular tourist destination have been damaged and rescuers warn the death toll is still expected to rise. Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake in Morocco.

3. Manhunt

The manhunt for the convicted killer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison has been extended after Danelo Cavalcante slipped past a police perimeter over the weekend and stole a van. The 34-year-old inmate was spotted more than 20 miles from where police were looking — signaling he had somehow gotten past the hundreds of officers searching in and around Longwood Gardens, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia, where he had been spotted several times in recent days. He had also changed his appearance and tried to contact past acquaintances, authorities said. Pennsylvania police say they don’t believe Cavalcante has left the state, but law enforcement across the country is being kept apprised of the search.

4. Auto strike

An auto strike will likely occur later this week, analysts say, as contract talks between the nation’s “Big Three” automakers and the United Auto Workers union appear to be stalled. The current contracts between the union and the three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — all expire at 11:59 pm on September 14, raising the possibility of one or more strikes on September 15. The union has made an ambitious set of demands, including substantial pay increases and more safeguards for part-time workers. Experts say the strike could cause some serious downsides for those currently shopping for a new Ford, Chevrolet or Jeep — brands that are manufactured by Ford, GM, and Stellantis, respectively.

5. US Open

Novak Djokovic won the US Open on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final to extend his record grand slam singles titles to 24. The world No. 2 further cemented himself as one of the greatest tennis players ever — he now matches Margaret Court’s record for most all-time grand slam titles. Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff rallied to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles final on Saturday. Celebrations stretched all across the US as celebrities, fellow tennis players and several presidents gave the 19-year-old their seal of approval. “You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation,” President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, “Anything is possible if you never give up and always believe. You’ve made America so proud.”Add Body Copy

Scientists have no idea what this specimen is

A mysterious golden specimen found two miles below the ocean’s surface in Alaska is puzzling scientists. See the video here.

Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish soccer president amid kiss controversy

His departure follows weeks of fierce criticism for an unwanted kiss on World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso.

Demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s former home in Los Angeles is on hold for now

The new owners of Monroe’s former property want it demolished. Fans of the pop culture icon are livid, saying the house should be designated as a Historic-Cultural Monument.

How Mount Fuji fell victim to overtourism

One of Japan’s sacred symbols looks like Disneyland as thousands of tourists create human traffic jams.

Dog who went missing at Atlanta airport found safe after 3 weeks

A Delta Air Lines passenger was told her dog escaped during transport three weeks ago. Fur-tunately, the pup was found Saturday in good health.

81,000

That’s around how many undocumented immigrants in Minnesota can begin applying for a driver’s license next month, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Minnesota will join 19 other states and Washington, DC, that have enacted laws allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

“I think the majority of Americans know we need a new generational leader, that we need to leave the negativity of the past behind us.”

— Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, reacting to a new CNN poll showing her as the only GOP contender with a clear lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup. The poll, which was released Thursday, showed Haley leading with 49% to Biden’s 43%, should Biden face her in the 2024 presidential election.

American flag etiquette

The correct way to fold an American flag calls for 13 folds, each holding a different meaning to honor the US armed forces. Watch this short video to see an official flag-folding ceremony.

