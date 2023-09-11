5 employees injured in plant explosion

By WBBM Web Staff

CHIAGO (WBBM) — Five employees were hurt in an explosion Sunday evening at an Archer Daniels Midland plant in Decatur, Illinois.

The company confirmed there was an explosion shortly after 7:10 p.m. at the ADM East Plant, which produces soybean oil and white flake for soybean protein production.

Five employees were injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not available.

The fire caused by the explosion was extinguished overnight. ADM was still assessing damage to the facility as of Monday afternoon.

The plant remained closed as investigators look into the cause of the explosion. An adjacent corn processing plant also is temporarily shut down.

