Skip to Content
AP National News

UN envoy urges donor support for battered Syria facing an economic crisis

By
Published 6:05 AM

KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ALBERT AJI
Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The United Nations special envoy for Syria Sunday has urged donors not to reduce their funding as the war-torn country’s economic crisis spirals. Syrian President Bashar Assad’s decision to double public sector wages and pensions last month further skyrocketed inflation and fueled ongoing protests that shook the southern Druze-majority province of Sweida and nearby Daraa. “The situation inside of Syria has become even worse than it was economically during the height of the conflict,” U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, told reporters Sunday in Damascus following a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister. The U.N. estimates that 90% of Syrians in government-held areas live in poverty.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content