‘The reason I was put on this earth:’ Local man reunites Vietnam veterans from across the US

By Taylor Thompson

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thirteen years ago, Byron Moore began to help his father-in-law track down his long-lost brothers-in-arms.

It all started during one Thanksgiving when Moore’s father-in-law, Harold Wilson, pulled out some old photos from his time serving in the Marine Corps in Vietnam.

“I was dating my wife for probably seven years, and I never knew my father-in-law was in the Marine Corps in Vietnam,” Moore said.

Moore, who considers himself a big military history guy, said that sparked something in him to want to find all of Wilson’s old friends.

And now, Wilson hosts an annual Charlie Company reunion in Marion for Marine Corps Vietnam veterans who have reconnected.

“It’s blossomed into some madness; I’ve currently scanned over 10,000 pictures. We’ve got 300 guys on the email list,” Moore said.

Wilson credited Moore for the entire reunion, as he said that if it wasn’t for him, he didn’t think he would have ever seen his brothers again.

“It’s just been amazing, to be honest with you. I’m so thankful,” Wilson said.

The reunion Saturday, Sept. 9, was filled with hundreds of veterans who served in the 1960s.

“We’ve got people from Washington State, Oregon, California, Texas; we’ve got people from all over, even Canada,” Moore said. “We’ve got people from all over the world here.”

Moore said his favorite part of this annual reunion is when he’s able to see two veterans who haven’t seen each other in 50 years catch up like they never missed a beat.

“I think it’s the reason I was put on this earth, to be honest with you,” Moore said.

Wilson said this annual reunion will hopefully continue for many more years to come.

“We’ll have it as long as I’m breathing, and I hope that’s a long time,” he said.

