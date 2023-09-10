Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Islamist factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp say they will abide by a cease-fire after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced. Fighting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Islamist groups has rocked southern Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp since Friday. Fatah and other factions in the camp had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing one of their military generals in late July. Besides the five killed, 52 others were wounded, a medical official says. Ein el-Hilweh, home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon in the camp.

By FADI TAWIL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

