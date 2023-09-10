Skip to Content
News

Crews respond to structure fire near Woodland Park

MGN
By
Published 12:50 PM

Woodland Park, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire near the Coyote Trail Subdivision, east of Tranquil Acres, Sunday morning.

At 9:59 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported fire units were on scene and heavy smoke caused surrounding homes to be evacuated.

At 10:38 a.m., the fire was reported contained and all evacuations were lifted.

The sheriff's office has not said what type of structure caught fire or if any injuries to occupants occurred.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content