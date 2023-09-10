Crews respond to structure fire near Woodland Park

Woodland Park, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire near the Coyote Trail Subdivision, east of Tranquil Acres, Sunday morning.

At 9:59 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office reported fire units were on scene and heavy smoke caused surrounding homes to be evacuated.

At 10:38 a.m., the fire was reported contained and all evacuations were lifted.

The sheriff's office has not said what type of structure caught fire or if any injuries to occupants occurred.