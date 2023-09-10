A drone attack kills at least 40 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle, activists say

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists and medical workers say at least 40 people were killed in a drone attack on an open market south of the capital, Khartoum. They say at least three dozen others were injured in the attack Sunday and transferred to the Bashari University Hospital. The attack comes as the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, battle for the control of the country since mid-April. The paramilitary group blamed the military’s air force for Sunday’s attack. It’s not immediately possibly to independently verify the claim. The clashes have since spread to several parts of the country, reducing Khartoum to an urban battlefield. The fighting has also fueled ethnic violence in the country’s western Darfur region.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.