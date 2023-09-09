US, Canada sail warships through the Taiwan Strait in a challenge to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. and the Canadian navies have sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait in a challenge to China’s sweeping territorial claims. The U.S. Navy says The USS Ralph Johnson and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa sailed through the narrow band of ocean that separates China and self-ruled Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunited by force if necessary. It also views transits by the U.S. Navy and its allies as provocative actions.

