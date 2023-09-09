NATO member Romania finds new drone fragments on its territory from war in neighboring Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO member Romania found new drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine, which the Ministry of National Defense said are “similar to those used by the Russian army.” It is the second such discovery in Romania this week. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis responded on Saturday by saying in a statement that the findings indicate there has been “an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania,” with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area. Iohannis added that he had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to inform the Alliance leader of the new findings.

