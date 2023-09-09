Biden gives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed a hearty handshake a year after an awkward fist bump moment

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Saudi crown prince once vilified by President Joe Biden has been elevated from a fist bump to a hearty handshake. Biden warmly greeted Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman after they appeared together along with other leaders at the Group of 20 summit Saturday in New Delhi. Biden smiled and shook hands with the crown prince as a G20 announcement about a new project wrapped up. The last time they met, just over a year ago, Biden greeted the crown prince with a fist bump. It was moment roundly criticized by human rights activists, given that U.S. intelligence officials determined that the crown prince had approved the 2018 murder of the U.S.-based writer Jamal Khashoggi.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

