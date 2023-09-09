Biden finds a new friend in Vietnam as American CEOs look for alternatives to Chinese factories

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a Vietnam that’s looking to dramatically ramp up trade with the United States.

It’s a sign of how competition with China is reshaping relationships across Asia.

The president has made it a point of pride that Vietnam is elevating the United States to the status of being a comprehensive strategic partner.

Other countries that Vietnam has extended this designation to include China and Russia. Giving the U.S. the same status suggests that Vietnam wants to hedge its friendships as U.S. and European companies are looking for alternatives to Chinese factories.

The president decided to tack a visit Sunday to Vietnam on to his trip to India for the Group of 20 summit that winds up this weekend.