US-backed Kurdish fighters report the capture of a senior Islamic State group financier in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they detained a senior official with the Islamic State group who was in charge of financing and arming sleeper cells. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Friday. that its militia members apprehended senior IS financier Abdul-Ghafour Taber al-Diab with support from the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group and the Counter Terrorism Group in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The Syrian militia says the financier also known as Abu Amir was captured on Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, Despite the Islamic State group’s defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks there and in neighboring Iraq.

