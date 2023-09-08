Russia summons Armenia’s ambassador as ties fray and exercises with US troops approach

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the ambassador from longtime ally Armenia to protest upcoming joint military exercises with the United States and other complaints highlighting growing tensions that are straining traditionally close relations. The ministry said in a statement Friday that “the leadership of Armenia has taken a series of unfriendly steps in recent days.” About 175 Armenian troops and 85 from the United States are to start exercises on Monday focusing on peacekeeping operations. Armenia has close military ties with Russia including hosting a Russian military base and participating in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance.

By The Associated Press

