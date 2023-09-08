Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging some buildings and sending people into the streets

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleyways from Rabat to Marrakech. There is no immediate word on any casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hiT at 11:11 p.m. Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. The tremor’s epicenter was high in the Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech and west of Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

