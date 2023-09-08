Manhunt for escaped Pennsylvania killer focuses again on botanical gardens, which are now closed as investigators report another sighting

By Aya Elamroussi and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — The pursuit of a convicted killer who escaped from an eastern Pennsylvania prison once again centers on nearby botanical gardens, forcing guests to leave as authorities learned he may have been spotted there for a second time this week.

Despite a series of sightings, Danelo Cavalcante remains on the run for a ninth day Friday, ever since he broke out of the Chester County correctional facility on August 31 by “crab walking” between two walls, scaling a fence and traversing across razor wire.

The fugitive’s escape has rattled residents and triggered fear within his victim’s family.

The latest reported sighting at the gardens happened Thursday, when someone saw a person matching Cavalcante’s description running through the area, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

On Thursday evening, police swarmed the botanical gardens, about 3 miles from the prison. Guests were asked to leave, and workers were told to temporarily shelter in place, a Longwood Gardens spokesperson said.

The venue later announced it had shut down until further notice due to the manhunt.

Another Cavalcante sighting was reported Thursday evening, state police said, without providing details on the time or location.

Those reports follow a string of other sightings that have kept investigators focused generally on rustic terrain near the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities believed Cavalcante was within the perimeter they were searching, an area of about 8 to 10 square miles, Bivens said.

Convicted of one murder and suspected in another

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder last month for the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão, in Chester County.

Authorities said Cavalcante stabbed Brandão 38 times in front of her two children, who are now in the care of her sister.

Cavalcante also is wanted in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, his native country, a US Marshals Service official has said.

Since Cavalcante escaped, Brandão’s relatives in the area are living in fear, barricading themselves inside their home, Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan said Thursday.

“They do have protection, and they are terrified. They haven’t left their home,” Ryan said. “We do have police detail around them 24 hours a day, but I know they’re very, very worried.”

The sightings

Investigators believe Cavalcante has been seen multiple times in Chester County as the search involving hundreds of law enforcement personnel unfolded.

Here’s what we know about some of the sightings before Thursday:

• August 31: Cavalcante is seen on jail surveillance video escaping from Chester County Prison. The video showed him “crab-walking” between two walls in an exercise yard – placing his hands on one wall and his feet on another – and shimmying up out of view, said the prison’s acting warden, Howard Holland. Cavalcante then ran across a roof, scaled another fence, and got through razor wire, Holland said.

• September 1: A resident of Pocopson Township, where the prison is situated, said he saw Cavalcante inside his home Friday, taking food before leaving, CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

• September 2: Cavalcante was spotted on surveillance video about 1.5 miles from the prison, authorities said.

• Monday: A security camera recorded Cavalcante at Longwood Gardens, authorities said.

• Tuesday: An area resident reported seeing Cavalcante in a creek bed on the resident’s property, Bivens said.

Authorities plead to the public

Officials urged residents to be vigilant, saying Cavalcante is dangerous and violent. Residents in the area should lock their homes and car doors, Bivins said.

The fugitive is about 5 feet tall with long, curly black hair and brown eyes. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s arrest.

“Cavalcante has clearly already obtained some clothing and other unknown supplies, and we want to minimize any opportunity that he might have to get anything more,” Bivins said. “It is very important we keep the pressure on him as we continue this hunt.”

Some in the community are growing restless over the lack of a capture.

Alex Pyle, who manages Brandywine Ace Pet and Farm located near the edge of the search area, said Wednesday the manhunt has caused confusion for many customers.

“A lot of chaos. A lot of speeding vehicles, cop cars going to and from. A lot of customers looking at the roadways and wondering, ‘Is this road gonna be open?’ A lot of phone calls, ‘Hey are you open,’” Pyle told CNN affiliate KYW. “I know where the customer base is still a little scared and anxious for this to be over.”

Customers have asked to buy security cameras, hoping to spot Cavalcante, Pyle said. Others have been looking for coolers to take on road trips until Cavalcante is captured.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Samantha Beech, Danny Freeman, Brian Todd, Andy Rose and Linh Tran contributed to this report.